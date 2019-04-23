Pete Buttigieg: 'God doesn't have a political party'

Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegWarren unveils plan to cancel student loan debt, create universal free college Buttigieg says quick rise has 'created some challenges' Moulton enters 2020 White House race MORE (D) on Monday responded to a question during a town hall event about uniting Christians in America by saying, "God doesn't have a political party."

During a CNN town hall event, Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Ind., was questioned by an audience member on how he planned to unite liberal and conservative members of faith behind his campaign.

"I get that one of the things about scripture is different people see different things in it," Buttigieg responded. "But, at the very least we should be able to establish that God does not have a political party."

He continued by saying his view of religious scripture is different than that of members of the Trump administration, which he accused of believing that poor people have it "too easy" in American society.

"Frankly, it couldn't be more radically different than what I see certainly in this White House, where there is a lot of chest-thumping and self-aggrandizing, not to mention abusive behavior, but also political agenda that seems to always be revolving around that idea that somehow it's too easy for poor people in this country," Buttigieg said.

"It's just so different from what I get when I read scripture," he added.

Buttigieg's faith has become a national issue in recent days as the 2020 candidate has publicly feuded with Vice President Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PenceJuan Williams: Buttigieg already making history Pence: Mueller report confirms 'no collusion, no obstruction' Melania Trump, Karen Pence say they're ready to serve four more years in White House MORE over differing views on homosexuality and Pence's past support for so-called conversion therapy programs.

“The vice president is entitled to his religious beliefs," Buttigieg, who is openly gay, said last week during a CNN interview. "My problem is when those religious beliefs are used as an excuse to harm other people."

"That was a huge issue for us in Indiana when he advanced a discriminatory bill in 2015 under the guise of religious freedom, that said it was lawful to discriminate, provided you invoked religion as your excuse," Buttigieg continued, referring to Indiana's Religious Freedom Restoration Act, which Pence signed into law.

Buttigieg's comments Monday came as he was the last of five 2020 Democratic hopefuls to take the stage in a series of town hall events on CNN.

Buttigieg spoke after Sens. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharThe Hill's Morning Report - Is impeachment back on the table? New Hampshire senator to ask 2020 Dems to back repeal of state residency law Booker to supporter who wanted him to punch Trump: 'Black guys like us, we don't get away with that' MORE (D-Minn.), Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenTrump pushes back on impeachment talk: 'Tables are finally turning on the Witch Hunt!' Warren unveils plan to cancel student loan debt, create universal free college Moulton enters 2020 White House race MORE (D-Mass.), Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersThe biggest challenge from the Mueller Report depends on the vigilance of everyone GOP Senate campaign arm hits battleground-state Dems over 'Medicare for All,' Green New Deal Warren unveils plan to cancel student loan debt, create universal free college MORE (I-Vt.) and Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisWarren unveils plan to cancel student loan debt, create universal free college Moulton enters 2020 White House race The Hill's Morning Report - Is impeachment back on the table? MORE (D-Calif.) had all had a chance to answer audience questions.