Harris adds another to her list of endorsements in South Carolina

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisWarren unveils plan to cancel student loan debt, create universal free college Moulton enters 2020 White House race The Hill's Morning Report - Is impeachment back on the table? MORE’s (D-Calif.) presidential campaign has picked up a key endorsement from a retired state lawmaker in the early primary state of South Carolina, according to the Associated Press.

I.S. Leevy Johnson, who in 1970 became one of the first three black lawmakers elected to the state's legislature since Reconstruction, has thrown his support behind Harris’s campaign.

Johnson, who left the legislature in 1980 and now works as an attorney and funeral home director, said he was moved to endorse Harris due to her commitment to raising teachers’ salaries, according to the AP.

ADVERTISEMENT

Johnson's backing comes shortly after Harris announced another series of endorsements in South Carolina in March.

Other Palmetto State lawmakers backing the California senator include state Rep. Pat Henegan (D), state Sen. Darrell Jackson (D), state Rep. JA Moore (D) and Berkeley County Democratic Party Chairwoman Melissa Watson.

“I’m honored these leaders have joined our campaign in the Palmetto State to build an economy that works for everyone, including raising the salaries of South Carolina teachers,” Harris said in a statement in response to the first round of endorsements. “I am committed to organizing and campaigning in every corner of the state and I’m proud our co-chairs reflect the diversity of South Carolina Democrats.”

Harris, the only Democratic candidate to attend a historically black college or university (HBCU), touted her experience as an HBCU alumna in Orangeburg, S.C., last week. The state is home to eight such schools.