Rep. Eric Swalwell Eric Michael SwalwellJulián Castro: Trump should be impeached for trying to obstruct justice 'in very concrete ways' Swalwell on impeachment: 'We're on that road' after Mueller report The Hill's Morning Report - Dem candidates sell policy as smart politics MORE (D-Calif.), who is seeking the Democratic nomination for president, said Tuesday that special counsel Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) Swan MuellerSasse: US should applaud choice of Mueller to lead Russia probe MORE's report brought Democrats "closer" to impeaching President Trump Donald John TrumpRussia's election interference is a problem for the GOP Pence to pitch trade deal during trip to Michigan: report Iran oil minister: US made 'bad mistake' in ending sanctions waivers MORE.

Swalwell said in an interview on CNN's "New Day" that "we're on that road" after he was asked if he supports impeaching Trump.

ADVERTISEMENT

"And we certainly got closer after the Mueller report," he added. "I’m one of the persons that will have to prosecute that case and when I was a prosecutor for seven years, I always had my pencils sharpened, my subpoenas ready, my witnesses exhibits ready to be displayed right before I went in. Because I knew I’d get one shot. And here, we only get one shot.”

“We’re on that road right now,” 2020 presidential candidate Eric Swalwell says when asked if President Trump should be impeached https://t.co/kEVZ7fvg3P pic.twitter.com/AzwHSgLPcN — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) April 23, 2019

Swalwell added that he wants to see the full, unredacted Mueller report and have Mueller testify before Congress before making a final decision on impeachment. The California Democrat also predicted that Trump will ultimately "be removed" regardless of whether he is impeached.

“I’m confident that he’s going to be removed, whether it’s by the voters in November 2020 or by Congress. We’re near the end of Donald Trump," Swalwell said.

Some Democratic lawmakers in recent days have called for the party to begin impeachment proceedings against Trump, though Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Monday appeared to urge caution on talk of impeachment.

"While our views range from proceeding to investigate the findings of the Mueller report or proceeding directly to impeachment, we all firmly agree that we should proceed down a path of finding the truth. It is also important to know that the facts regarding holding the President accountable can be gained outside of impeachment hearings," she wrote in a letter to House Democrats.