Andrew Cuomo: Biden has best chance at 'main goal' of beating Trump

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said Monday that former Vice President Joe Biden is the Democratic presidential hopeful with "the best chance" of defeating President Trump in 2020.

"I think he has the best chance of defeating President Trump, which I think is the main goal here," Cuomo told CNN’s Alisyn Camerota. “He has the experience, he has the background, he has the talent, I think he has the personality for the moment and I think he can unify the Democratic Party.”

Biden has not yet formally announced a bid for the presidency but is expected to make it official this week. He has led nearly every poll of the field despite not being an official candidate, with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) in second place in most surveys. South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) has occupied third place in several recent polls.

Biden was recently hit with a series of accusations from women who say he touched them inappropriately at past public events, beginning with former Nevada Assemblywoman Lucy Flores (D). However, Biden’s position in the field has been largely unaffected by the allegations, and it does not appear to have hurt his standing with donors, either.

Camerota also asked Cuomo if he regretted not entering the race himself. Cuomo, who was reelected for a third term in 2018, was rumored earlier this year to be considering a bid if Biden chose not to run.

“I do not regret [it]. I have a great job, I love what I’m doing. I want to help elect the next Democratic president and I think Joe Biden has the best shot at doing that,” Cuomo said.