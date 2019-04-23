Julián Castro: Trump should be impeached for trying to obstruct justice 'in very concrete ways'

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro (D) on Monday became the latest Democratic presidential candidate to say he thinks Congress should take steps to impeach President Trump Donald John TrumpRussia's election interference is a problem for the GOP Pence to pitch trade deal during trip to Michigan: report Iran oil minister: US made 'bad mistake' in ending sanctions waivers MORE.

In a radio interview, Castro said that he thinks actions to impeach the president would be “perfectly reasonable” following the release of special counsel Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) Swan MuellerSasse: US should applaud choice of Mueller to lead Russia probe MORE's report.

“What's clear from the Mueller Report is that Bob Mueller and his team left the decision about whether to move forward on this obstruction of justice issue with Congress,” Castro told SiriusXM host Michelangelo Signorile.

“So, what I said the other day is that I was asked, ‘Well, do you think that it, that they should move forward with an impeachment proceeding?’ And I think, yeah, that it would be perfectly reasonable for Congress to do that, that they should do that.”

Castro told Signorile that he thought the findings in Mueller’s redacted report indicate Trump “attempted in very concrete ways to obstruct justice.”

Mueller’s report makes no final determination on obstruction but says it cannot exonerate Trump for obstruction, listing 10 occasions the special counsel’s office investigated for potential obstruction.

Democratic presidential hopefuls have given varying answers on the question of impeachment, which would almost certainly be doomed in the Republican-controlled Senate even if it passed the Democratic-controlled House.

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisJulián Castro: Trump should be impeached for trying to obstruct justice 'in very concrete ways' Poll: Buttigieg tops Harris, O'Rourke as momentum builds Trump Jr. slams 2020 Dems as 'more concerned' about rights of murderers than legal gun owners MORE (D-Calif.) said Congress should “take the steps toward impeachment” at a CNN town hall Monday evening, while Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenJulián Castro: Trump should be impeached for trying to obstruct justice 'in very concrete ways' Poll: Biden tops Sanders nationally Pete Buttigieg: 'God doesn't have a political party' MORE (D-Mass.) called on the House to begin impeachment proceedings last week.

Rep. Eric Swalwell Eric Michael SwalwellJulián Castro: Trump should be impeached for trying to obstruct justice 'in very concrete ways' Swalwell on impeachment: 'We're on that road' after Mueller report The Hill's Morning Report - Dem candidates sell policy as smart politics MORE (D-Calif.) on Tuesday said that the House is “on that road” in the wake of the Mueller report, while Miramar, Fla., Mayor Wayne Messam Wayne Martin MessamSeveral 2020 Dems say they're ready to face Fox News town hall MORE (D) also endorsed impeachment Monday. Castro has previously told CNN’s Anderson Cooper that “Bob Mueller in his report left [impeachment] in the hands of Congress.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiPence to pitch trade deal during trip to Michigan: report Julián Castro: Trump should be impeached for trying to obstruct justice 'in very concrete ways' Swalwell on impeachment: 'We're on that road' after Mueller report MORE (D-Calif.) and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer Steny Hamilton HoyerJulián Castro: Trump should be impeached for trying to obstruct justice 'in very concrete ways' Dems seek to rein in calls for impeachment Democrats leave impeachment on the table MORE (D-Md.), however, have both downplayed the possibility of impeachment proceedings.

“I believe that at the end of the day the decision they're going to have to make is, are you going to hold this president accountable for the fact that he tried on several occasions to obstruct justice?” Castro told Signorile.