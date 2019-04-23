Schumer, author discussed possible Kansas Senate run: report

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerMJ Hegar announces Texas Senate bid Hillicon Valley: House Dems subpoena full Mueller report | DOJ pushes back at 'premature' subpoena | Dems reject offer to view report with fewer redactions | Trump camp runs Facebook ads about Mueller report | Uber gets B for self-driving cars Dem legal analyst says media 'overplayed' hand in Mueller coverage MORE (D-N.Y.) and author Sarah Smarsh discussed a potential bid to represent Kansas in the U.S. Senate in 2020, the Kansas City Star reported Tuesday.

“Conversations have made it clear that, as a proud product of rural America, a longtime chronicler of Kansas for a national audience, and a progressive woman who was raised in a moderately conservative environment, I am a cultural bridge person who would offer voters a unique option in the race,” Smarsh told the newspaper.

The author, a 2018 National Book Award finalist for “Heartland: A Memoir of Working Hard and Being Broke in the Richest Country on Earth,” added that she had met with Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto Catherine Marie Cortez MastoLife in the minority at the FCC Dem senators call for Trump to restore release for pregnant migrants Jury rejects Harry Reid lawsuit against fitness band maker MORE (D-Nev.), head of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, and spoken with some presidential candidates.

Although Kansas has not had a Democratic senator since 1932, the party is reportedly hopeful that it can follow up on the success of electing Gov. Laura Kelly (D) and fill the seat of Sen. Pat Roberts Charles (Pat) Patrick Roberts Embattled senators fill coffers ahead of 2020 Republicans writing off hard-line DHS candidate The Hill's Morning Report - Trump seeks tougher rules on asylum seekers MORE (R-Kan.), who is retiring at the end of his term.

Smarsh, who spoke at Kelly's inauguration in January, told the Star she has received significant encouragement from party leaders and will continue to “slowly weigh” a bid.

“I became a writer, in part, to hold government accountable and call out cultural attitudes and policies that harm disadvantaged groups—including the working-poor Kansas farming community I grew up in,” she said.

Several other Democrats, including former U.S. Attorney for Kansas Barry Grissom and former Rep. Nancy Boyda (D-Kan.), are reportedly taking steps toward 2020 Senate campaigns.

On the Republican side, the field seems to be wide open after Secretary State Mike Pompeo Michael (Mike) Richard PompeoMore money at the gas pump may be the price of pressuring Iran The Hill's Morning Report - Dem candidates sell policy as smart politics Kim to meet with Putin as tensions with US rise MORE "ruled out" running for Roberts's seat.