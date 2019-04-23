Moulton disagrees with Sanders proposal to let inmates vote

Rep. Seth Moulton Seth Wilbur MoultonVA 'ain't broke' — but it can certainly be improved 2020 Dems rebuke Trump on Iran, say they'd put US back in nuclear deal New 2020 candidate Moulton on hypothetical Mars invasion: 'I would not build a wall' MORE (D-Mass.) on Tuesday became the second Democratic presidential candidate to come out against Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersAndrew Cuomo: Biden has best chance at 'main goal' of beating Trump Poll: Buttigieg tops Harris, O'Rourke as momentum builds Buttigieg responds to accusation of pushing a 'hate hoax' about Pence MORE's (I-Vt.) call to extend voting rights to Americans incarcerated for felony convictions.

At a press gaggle in Massachusetts, the lawmaker said that felons should have their voting rights restored upon being released from prison, but declined to endorse the extension of voting rights to those currently behind bars.

"No, I don't think, if you're in prison...that's not a provision that we have," Moulton said.

"My position would be that people in prison don't vote, but when you get out, then absolutely you should have those rights restored," he continued. "And we do have a problem in the United States where people come out of prison and don't get their full rights restored."

During a town hall event in Iowa earlier this month, Sanders called for more states to join Vermont and extend voting rights to currently incarcerated Americans.

"In my state, what we do is separate. You’re paying a price, you committed a crime, you’re in jail. That's bad," he said earlier in April. "But you’re still living in American society and you have a right to vote."

He echoed those remarks when asked about the proposal during a CNN town hall on Monday night after a questioner asked if his policy would extend to felons convicted of terrorism-related offenses, such as the Boston Marathon bomber.

“If somebody commits a serious crime, sexual assault, murder, they’re going to be punished,” Sanders said Monday. “They may be in jail for 10 years, 20 years, 50 years, their whole lives. That’s what happens when you commit a serious crime."

"But I think the right to vote is inherent to our democracy," he continued. "Yes, even for terrible people, because once you start chipping away ... you’re running down a slippery slope. ... I do believe that even if they are in jail, they’re paying their price to society, but that should not take away their inherent American right to participate in our democracy.”

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegAndrew Cuomo: Biden has best chance at 'main goal' of beating Trump Poll: Buttigieg tops Harris, O'Rourke as momentum builds Buttigieg responds to accusation of pushing a 'hate hoax' about Pence MORE (D), another 2020 candidate, has also come out against the policy while adding that the right should be restored upon release.

“No, I don’t think so,” he said when asked if he agreed with Sanders's stance on the issue.

“Enfranchisement upon release is important, but part of the punishment … is you lose certain rights,” Buttigieg added. “You lose your freedom. And I don’t think during that time it makes sense to have that exception.”