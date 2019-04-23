James Comey, wife donated $5,400 to Klobuchar's presidential campaign

Former FBI Director James Comey James Brien ComeyTrump rips Krugman, NYT after columnist writes GOP no longer believes in American values Dems seek to rein in calls for impeachment Heavy lapses in judgment are politicizing the justice system MORE and his wife donated to the presidential campaign of Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharStudent slams Klobuchar for trying to classify pizza sauce as vegetable Pete Buttigieg: 'God doesn't have a political party' The Hill's Morning Report - Dem candidates sell policy as smart politics MORE (D-Minn.), according to recently released Federal Election Commission filings.

Comey donated $2,700 to Klobuchar's campaign, and his wife made two separate contributions — $1,000 and $1,700 — during the first quarter of 2019. Individuals can contribute a maximum of $2,800 during the primaries.

Their donations were first reported by Rolling Stone.

Other high-profile donors to Klobuchar's campaign include Minnesota Vikings owner Zygi Wilf, Twenty-First Century Fox CEO Dana Walden and Zynga founder Mark Pincus.

Klobuchar and Comey were in the same law school class at the University of Chicago. Comey once told Vogue that Klobuchar was "annoyingly smart."

Klobuchar is one of 20 presidential candidates vying for the 2020 Democratic nomination. That number is expected to grow to 21 on Thursday, when former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenAndrew Cuomo: Biden has best chance at 'main goal' of beating Trump Poll: Buttigieg tops Harris, O'Rourke as momentum builds Buttigieg responds to accusation of pushing a 'hate hoax' about Pence MORE enters the race.