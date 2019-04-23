Kamala Harris backs putting third gender option on federal ID

Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisJulián Castro: Trump should be impeached for trying to obstruct justice 'in very concrete ways' Poll: Buttigieg tops Harris, O'Rourke as momentum builds Trump Jr. slams 2020 Dems as 'more concerned' about rights of murderers than legal gun owners MORE said she supports having a third gender option on federal ID forms as she continues to campaign heavily on social justice issues.

The California Democrat was asked about the issue during an event at Keene State College in New Hampshire on Tuesday. “Sure,” she replied, according to multiple media reports.

The Harris campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment for further guidance on her position.

Harris, a vocal advocate for many of California’s progressive stances on LGBTQ issues, pivoted to broader criticism of the Trump administration, slamming it for its efforts to ban transgender people from joining the military.

“These are people who have decided they are willing to sacrifice and serve for the sake of our democracy and freedom, and you’re going to kick them out of the military?” she said, according to Politico.

Harris follows Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandGillibrand pledges not to use 'stolen hacked' materials in 2020 campaign 2020 Dems rebuke Trump on Iran, say they'd put US back in nuclear deal Where 2020 Democratic candidates stand on impeachment MORE (D-N.Y.) as the second presidential candidate to support adding a third gender option to federal ID forms.

Gillibrand told supporters in February that she would support a third designation of “X” on identification documents for those not identifying as a man or woman.

Eleven states and the District of Columbia currently issue identity documents with options for people to identify themselves as nonbinary, intersex or to opt-out with an “X” on the forms’ gender markers.