Minorities, older adults push Biden to top of 2020 poll

Former Vice President Joe Biden leads a new poll of candidates running for the 2020 Democratic Party nomination, buoyed by support from older voters and minorities.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll released Wednesday found that Biden is supported by 26 percent of likely Democratic primary voters.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) sits in second place with 15 percent, and no other candidate registered the support of more than 7 percent of respondents.

Twenty one percent of the electorate is still undecided, according to the survey.

The former vice president's strongest support comes from African-Americans, four in ten of whom said they supported Biden, and Americans ages 55 and older, 32 percent of whom supported him.

Sanders and Biden also enjoy the highest levels of name recognition in the field. They are both known by more than 80 percent of Democrats, according to Reuters, while Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenJulián Castro: Trump should be impeached for trying to obstruct justice 'in very concrete ways' Poll: Biden tops Sanders nationally Pete Buttigieg: 'God doesn't have a political party' MORE (D-Mass.) is the next best known candidate with 67 percent name recognition.

Sixty three percent of Americans have a favorable overall impression of Biden, according to the poll, compared to 58 percent for both Sanders and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D), who is surging in some polls of early primary states.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll was taken between April 17-23, and surveyed 4,018 adults including 1,449 Democrats. It has a credibility interval of 2 percentage points.