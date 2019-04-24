Former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld William (Bill) WeldMORE (R), who is challenging President Trump Donald John TrumpDemocrats' CNN town halls exposed an extreme agenda Buttigieg says he doubts Sanders can win general election Post-Mueller, Trump has a good story to tell for 2020 MORE in the 2020 Republican presidential primary, says the country would be better off if Trump resigned immediately.

“If he had the self-awareness that Richard Nixon had, sense of shame is too strong a word, but self-awareness is probably too soft a word, he would resign,” Weld said while appearing on MSNBC.

“We would be much better off with a President Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PenceDemocrats' CNN town halls exposed an extreme agenda Weld: 'We would be much better off with a President Mike Pence' Gabbard: Trump, Pence 'try to hide the truth' of Saudi-inspired terrorist attacks from Christian supporters MORE than a President Donald Trump,” he added.

Weld, the 2016 vice presidential nominee for the Libertarian Party, entered the 2020 presidential race last week.

“It is time to return to the principles of Lincoln — equality, dignity, and opportunity for all," he said at the time. "There is no greater cause on earth than to preserve what truly makes America great. I am ready to lead that fight.”

Weld is the first Republican to challenge Trump for the party's nomination, though Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) and former Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R) have also been floated as possible challengers.

Following the publication of a redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) Swan MuellerSasse: US should applaud choice of Mueller to lead Russia probe MORE's report on Thursday, there have been calls by some Democrats to impeach Trump. House Democrats are already in the middle of a series of investigations into the president.

Trump has said he would fight against impeachment in the Supreme Court.