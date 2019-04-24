Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegDemocrats' CNN town halls exposed an extreme agenda Buttigieg says he doubts Sanders can win general election Minorities, older adults push Biden to top of 2020 poll MORE said he doubts fellow hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersDemocrats' CNN town halls exposed an extreme agenda Buttigieg says he doubts Sanders can win general election Meghan McCain: Bernie Sanders supporting prisoners being able to vote 'bats**t insane' MORE (I-Vt.) can beat President Trump Donald John TrumpDemocrats' CNN town halls exposed an extreme agenda Buttigieg says he doubts Sanders can win general election Post-Mueller, Trump has a good story to tell for 2020 MORE in a general election.

“I have a hard time seeing the coalition ultimately coming together there,” the South Bend, Ind., mayor told The New York Times.

Buttigieg also said that in 2016 voters wanted to “blow up the system,” adding that this mentality “could lead you to somebody like Bernie and it could lead you to somebody like Trump. That’s how we got where we are.”

Buttigieg added that at the time “people were refreshed by the novelty of that boldness" of Sanders's ideas, but that they are now less exciting.

Sanders's campaign manager, Faiz Shakir, pushed back on Buttigieg's assertion, touting Sanders's record of fighting for the working class as the reason he will be able to win in 2020.

"At a time when Trump has lied to millions of Americans and sold out workers, voters are looking for a leader who they can trust will fight for them," he said in a statement to The Hill.

"He is committed to standing up to powerful corporate interests, taking on the billionaire class, defeating Trump and creating a government that works for all people," he added.

Sanders, a self-described democratic socialist, and Buttigieg are seen as front-runners among the 20 candidates vying for the 2020 Democratic nomination.

In recent polls, the pair and former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenButtigieg says he doubts Sanders can win general election This is the Joe Biden you rarely see Minorities, older adults push Biden to top of 2020 poll MORE, who is expected to enter the race Thursday, sit in the top three spots of Democratic presidential contenders.

Updated at 10:55 a.m.