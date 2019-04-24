Khanna breaks with Sanders on voting rights for Boston Marathon bomber: 'I wouldn't go that far'

Rep. Ro Khanna Rohit (Ro) KhannaKhanna breaks with Sanders on voting rights for Boston Marathon bomber: 'I wouldn't go that far' Buttigieg responds to criticism after comparing Sanders, Trump supporters Environmentalists see victory with Green New Deal blitz MORE (D-Calif.), one of the co-chairs of Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersDemocrats' CNN town halls exposed an extreme agenda Buttigieg says he doubts Sanders can win general election Meghan McCain: Bernie Sanders supporting prisoners being able to vote 'bats**t insane' MORE's (I-Vt.) presidential campaign, broke with the presidential candidate Wednesday on giving voting rights to the Boston Marathon bomber.

“California has a compromise where felony convictions, those who are nonviolent in county jails have the right to vote, but those who have committed violent felonies, like the Boston Marathon, don’t have the right to vote," Khanna said CNN's "New Day."

“That to me seems like a reasonable way forward, where you’re enfranchising people but not giving someone like the Boston Marathon bomber the right to vote.”

Host John Berman pressed Khanna on whether he was disagreeing with Sanders, who during a CNN town hall Monday defended Dzhokhar Tsarnaev's right to vote.

“I think that I wouldn’t go that far," Khanna responded. "He should have the right to be treated for cancer if he has cancer, and he should have certain human rights, but I wouldn’t go that far in terms of giving him the right to vote.”

“I wouldn’t go that far” in giving the Boston Marathon bomber the right to vote, co-chair of Bernie Sanders' 2020 campaign Rep. @RoKhanna tells @johnberman in response to Sen. Sanders’ position that the right to vote should be extended to felons in prison https://t.co/xxuElMPn9N pic.twitter.com/7kRTlSxnAc — New Day (@NewDay) April 24, 2019

Sanders's comments Monday have drawn some backlash.

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegDemocrats' CNN town halls exposed an extreme agenda Buttigieg says he doubts Sanders can win general election Minorities, older adults push Biden to top of 2020 poll MORE (D), who is also running for president, made clear in a town hall later that day that he does not believe convicted felons should be able to vote while incarcerated.

Rep. Seth Moulton Seth Wilbur MoultonKhanna breaks with Sanders on voting rights for Boston Marathon bomber: 'I wouldn't go that far' Moulton disagrees with Sanders proposal to let inmates vote 2020 Dems rebuke Trump on Iran, say they'd put US back in nuclear deal MORE (D-Mass.), who announced his 2020 candidacy earlier this week, also pushed back on giving felons voting rights, saying, "You're in prison, that's not a provision that we have."

Khanna on Wednesday defended restoring voting rights for at least some of those who are incarcerated.

“Sen. Sanders is talking about this because mass incarceration is an issue of racial disparity, one of out every three black men are in jail or find themselves convicted of a felony," he explained. "We have a country that has gone from incarcerating 500,000 people to 2.2 million people and this is disenfranchising for many people of color."