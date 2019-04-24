Pro-Trump super PAC hiring new executive director

The Committee to Defend the President, a political action group seeking to help reelect President Trump Donald John TrumpDemocrats' CNN town halls exposed an extreme agenda Buttigieg says he doubts Sanders can win general election Post-Mueller, Trump has a good story to tell for 2020 MORE in 2020, is looking for a new executive director.

In order to qualify, the person has to be “dedicated to President Trump and his agenda,” according to the job listing posted this week on Daybook.

The position reports to the committee’s chairman, Ted Harvey, a former Republican state senator from Colorado.

ADVERTISEMENT

Harvey told The Hill in an email that the post is the group's "first hire in what’s going to be a very focused and driven team to reelect President Trump in 2020."

Listed responsibilities for the position include managing staff and vendors, fundraising and building and maintaining relationships with vendors, elected officials, key constituencies and donors.

“We are looking for a hard-working, organized, meticulous and positive visionary committed to supporting President Trump and his agenda with a focus on the President’s re-election in 2020,” the post reads. “The Executive Director is responsible for all day-to-day management of the organization, with particular emphasis on programmatic activities and overseeing fundraising vendors.”

The group's previous executive director, Seth Walters, left last month to join a gun rights group based in Colorado. He led the PAC last year, including when it was primarily focused on electing Sen. Marsha Blackburn Marsha BlackburnConservative groups defend tech from GOP crackdown Lawmakers weigh challenges in fighting robocalls Senators show deep skepticism on Space Force proposal MORE (R-Tenn.) in the midterms.

The hybrid PAC/super PAC was first established as the Stop Hillary PAC in 2013. It changed its name in 2017 after Trump became president.