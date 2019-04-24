Dem lawmaker: Buttigieg 'needs more diversity' on his team

Rep. André Carson (D-Ind.) said South Bend, Ind., mayor and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegDemocrats' CNN town halls exposed an extreme agenda Buttigieg says he doubts Sanders can win general election Minorities, older adults push Biden to top of 2020 poll MORE “needs more diversity” to be an objective leader.



Speaking on CNN Wednesday morning, Carson sang the praises of Buttigieg as a “picture perfect candidate” but said he needed more voices.

“He is very compelling, he has a phenomenal story, he’s picture perfect,” Carson said. “But I think for him to be objective enough to know as a leader he needs more diversity.”

Carson added that the need for diversity “includes his team, that includes folks who work for him, that includes the contracts in which he issues.”

“We are willing to help and there are folks who are willing to help him with his diversity issues, we just have to have a sit down about it,” he said.

Democratic Rep. André Carson on South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg : "For him to kind of be at least objective enough to know as a leader ... he needs more diversity" on his team https://t.co/RP2U74lGZe pic.twitter.com/Yz2MzFOWIJ — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) April 24, 2019

Buttigieg has made clear he is aware of the lack of diversity of those who attend his campaign events, saying last week that he is “very conscious and very intent” about fixing the issue.

"I could talk 'til I'm blue in the face how about how important it is that our campaign, our base of supporters and future administration reflect this country," Buttigieg said on CNN last week.

The upstart Democrat announced his campaign for the White House earlier this month and has seen favorable polls in recent weeks, with some having him as high as third among the crowded Democratic field.