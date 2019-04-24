Boehner: 'I wouldn't bother' with primary challenge to Trump if I were Kasich

Former Speaker John Boehner John Andrew BoehnerDems charge ahead on immigration Nancy Pelosi had disastrous first 100 days as Speaker of the House Blockchain could spark renaissance economy MORE (R-Ohio) said he "wouldn't bother" launching a primary challenge against President Trump Donald John TrumpDemocrats' CNN town halls exposed an extreme agenda Buttigieg says he doubts Sanders can win general election Post-Mueller, Trump has a good story to tell for 2020 MORE if he were former Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R).

"No, I wouldn't — I wouldn't bother if I were him," Boehner said during an interview on NBC host Chuck Todd's podcast, "Chuck Toddcast," according to Politico Playbook. The episode is set to be released Wednesday.

Boehner added that Trump has enough support across the country to fend off a primary challenge in 2020.

"There's this 38 percent of America that's very big supporters of President Trump. And you know, they're gonna show up and vote for him," he said.

Kasich, a vocal critic of Trump who ran for president in 2016, has said repeatedly that he is considering running against the president in 2020.

“All of my options remain on the table,” Kasich said on CNN last week. “I don’t wake up every day looking at polls or thinking about me and my political future. I just want to be a good voice."

Trump already faces one Republican primary challenger in former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld, who officially launched his candidacy earlier this month