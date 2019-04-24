Moulton: Dems 'made a mistake' waiting to discuss impeachment until now

Rep. Seth Moulton Seth Wilbur MoultonKhanna breaks with Sanders on voting rights for Boston Marathon bomber: 'I wouldn't go that far' Moulton disagrees with Sanders proposal to let inmates vote 2020 Dems rebuke Trump on Iran, say they'd put US back in nuclear deal MORE (Mass.), one of the Democrats running for president, said Wednesday that he supports calls to begin impeachment proceedings against President Trump Donald John TrumpDemocrats' CNN town halls exposed an extreme agenda Buttigieg says he doubts Sanders can win general election Post-Mueller, Trump has a good story to tell for 2020 MORE, joining a growing number of Democrats who support the move.

At a "Politics & Eggs" breakfast in New Hampshire, Moulton said that Congress's mistake was waiting for the release of the full report from special counsel Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) Swan MuellerSasse: US should applaud choice of Mueller to lead Russia probe MORE to act.

"Don't tell me there's not enough to discuss impeachment," he said. "Frankly, I think our party made a mistake by waiting until now, hoping for a smoking cannon or something in the Mueller report."

"I don't think the time is now for a vote, because we still don't have all the evidence," he added. "But we should've started this debate a while ago, and that's why I called for it last year."

Moulton was one of a handful of Democrats to support Rep. Al Green Alexander (Al) N. GreenDemocrats face Catch-22 with Trump impeachment strategy Dems seek to rein in calls for impeachment Democrats renew attacks on Trump attorney general MORE's (D-Texas) call for the House to begin considering articles of impeachment against Trump after Green focused two procedural votes on the issue.

Other 2020 Democratic candidates have come out in support of impeachment in recent days, including Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenDemocrats' CNN town halls exposed an extreme agenda Minorities, older adults push Biden to top of 2020 poll The difference between good and bad tax reform MORE (Mass.) and Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisDemocrats' CNN town halls exposed an extreme agenda The Hill's Morning Report - Will Joe Biden's unifying strategy work? K Street support to test Buttigieg MORE (Calif.), while House Democratic leaders such as Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiTrevor Noah on lack of Pelosi nickname from Trump: 'There is a reverence for her' Trump says he would challenge impeachment in Supreme Court The Hill's Morning Report - Will Joe Biden's unifying strategy work? MORE (Calif.) have been reluctant to sign on to the issue.

"I do believe that impeachment is one of the most divisive forces, paths that we could go down to in our country. But if the facts, the path of fact-finding takes us there, we have no choice. But we're not there yet," the Speaker said Tuesday at Time magazine's Time 100 Summit.



"It may be a place that the facts take us. We shouldn't impeach for a political reason, and we shouldn't not impeach for a political reason," she added.