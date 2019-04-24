Franklin Graham rails against Buttigieg for calling himself 'gay Christian'

Evangelist Franklin Graham, an outspoken supporter of President Trump Donald John TrumpDemocrats' CNN town halls exposed an extreme agenda Buttigieg says he doubts Sanders can win general election Post-Mueller, Trump has a good story to tell for 2020 MORE, on Wednesday slammed 2020 presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegDemocrats' CNN town halls exposed an extreme agenda Buttigieg says he doubts Sanders can win general election Minorities, older adults push Biden to top of 2020 poll MORE for calling himself a "gay christian," saying that the Bible defines homosexuality as something to be repentant of.

"Buttigieg is right—God doesn’t have a political party," Graham tweeted. "But God does have commandments, laws & standards He gives us to live by. God doesn’t change. His Word is the same yesterday, today & forever."

Graham, the son of legendary preacher Billy Graham, added in a separate tweet that "as a Christian I believe the Bible which defines homosexuality as sin, something to be repentant of, not something to be flaunted, praised or politicized."

ADVERTISEMENT

"The Bible says marriage is between a man & a woman—not two men, not two women," Graham said, before saying in a final tweet that "the core of the Christian faith is believing and following Jesus Christ, who God sent to be the Savior of the world—to save us from sin, to save us from hell, to save us from eternal damnation."

Presidential candidate & South Bend Mayor @PeteButtigieg is right—God doesn’t have a political party. But God does have commandments, laws & standards He gives us to live by. God doesn’t change. His Word is the same yesterday, today & forever. 1/3 https://t.co/QHDNY3pwzJ — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) April 24, 2019

Mayor Buttigieg says he’s a gay Christian. As a Christian I believe the Bible which defines homosexuality as sin, something to be repentant of, not something to be flaunted, praised or politicized. The Bible says marriage is between a man & a woman—not two men, not two women. 2/3 — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) April 24, 2019

The core of the Christian faith is believing and following Jesus Christ, who God sent to be the Savior of the world—to save us from sin, to save us from hell, to save us from eternal damnation. 3/3 — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) April 24, 2019

Buttigieg's campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Hill.

The comments from Graham came days after Buttigieg stated that "God doesn't have a political party" while talking about the ways he would unite liberal and conservative people of faith in his 2020 campaign.

Buttigieg, who is openly gay, has been extremely open about faith since launching an exploratory committee for president earlier this year.

The 37-year-old has taken aim at the Trump administration, and has repeatedly criticized Vice President Pence over his religious beliefs.

“The vice president is entitled to his religious beliefs," Buttigieg said on CNN last week."My problem is when those religious beliefs are used as an excuse to harm other people."

Buttigieg has also said that President Trump's actions make it hard to "believe that they're the actions of somebody who believes in God."

Graham has been a vocal supporter of Trump throughout his presidency. He said in November that he endorses Trump because he defends the Christian faith.

"Now people say 'Well Frank but how can you defend him, when he's lived such a sordid life?' " Graham said on "Axios on HBO." "I never said he was the best example of the Christian faith. He defends the faith. And I appreciate that very much."