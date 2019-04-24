Biden leads Trump by 8 points in hypothetical 2020 matchup: poll

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenButtigieg says he doubts Sanders can win general election This is the Joe Biden you rarely see Minorities, older adults push Biden to top of 2020 poll MORE leads President Trump Donald John TrumpDemocrats' CNN town halls exposed an extreme agenda Buttigieg says he doubts Sanders can win general election Post-Mueller, Trump has a good story to tell for 2020 MORE by 8 percentage points in a hypothetical 2020 general election matchup, according to a new Morning Consult/Politico poll.

The poll, released Wednesday, shows Biden with the support of 42 percent of registered voters in the potential matchup, while Trump is backed by 34 percent of voters. Another 19 percent said they aren't sure who they would support, and 5 percent said they wouldn't vote.

Biden has yet to officially enter the presidential race but is expected to formally launch his campaign for the Democratic nomination on Thursday. He is likely to argue that he can unify both the Democratic Party and the country.

The Morning Consult/Politico poll also found that Biden, who has faced accusations that he has inappropriately touched women over the years, has greater support than Trump among women. The poll shows 45 percent of women backing Biden and 28 percent backing Trump.

Biden also leads Trump by 22 points among millennials, according to the poll.

The poll's results are based on surveys conducted between April 19 and April 21 with 1,992 registered voters. The poll has a margin of error of 2 percentage points.