Buttigieg gets first congressional endorsement

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegDemocrats' CNN town halls exposed an extreme agenda Buttigieg says he doubts Sanders can win general election Minorities, older adults push Biden to top of 2020 poll MORE secured his first congressional endorsement on Wednesday from Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.).

Beyer compared the South Bend, Ind., mayor to former President Obama while announcing his endorsement.

"By now, I have a strong gut reaction to candidates. I endorsed Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaChina, Russia, Iran rise in Latin America as US retreats Castro wants to follow Obama's lead on balancing presidency with fatherhood Trump's regulatory rollback boosts odds of a financial crisis MORE early, having been moved by both his intelligence and his political capability," Beyer said in a statement. "I am similarly inspired by Mayor Pete. With him, I feel the promise of a new generation, and I see a way out of the darkness."

Beyer, a third-term lawmaker, represents a deep-blue Northern Virginia district just outside of Washington.

"Pete's leadership in managing his midwestern hometown tells us much about his values and his loyalty. Both his enthusiasm and his sensibility are infectious and essential to the job he seeks," Beyer said.

So far, the Democratic presidential contenders with the most congressional endorsements also serve on Capitol Hill.

Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerK Street support to test Buttigieg We should welcome workers' 'powerful victory' in the Stop & Shop strike Harris adds another to her list of endorsements in South Carolina MORE (D-N.J.) currently has the most endorsements from members of Congress, with 12 fellow members of the New Jersey delegation endorsing him, according to The Hill's tally.

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisDemocrats' CNN town halls exposed an extreme agenda The Hill's Morning Report - Will Joe Biden's unifying strategy work? K Street support to test Buttigieg MORE (D-Calif.) has five endorsements from fellow Californians, while Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenDemocrats' CNN town halls exposed an extreme agenda Minorities, older adults push Biden to top of 2020 poll The difference between good and bad tax reform MORE (D-Mass.) has four from the Massachusetts delegation. Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkeOvernight Defense: 2020 Dems rebuke Trump on Iran deal | Trump appeals ruling on male-only draft | Kudlow claims Iran sanctions won't hike oil prices Castro wants to follow Obama's lead on balancing presidency with fatherhood Poll: Buttigieg tops Harris, O'Rourke as momentum builds MORE (D-Texas) has four endorsements total from Texas, New York and Florida lawmakers.

Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersDemocrats' CNN town halls exposed an extreme agenda Buttigieg says he doubts Sanders can win general election Meghan McCain: Bernie Sanders supporting prisoners being able to vote 'bats**t insane' MORE (I-Vt.) and Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharDemocrats' CNN town halls exposed an extreme agenda Spicer: 'Near impossible' for 2020 Democrats to refuse Fox News debate James Comey, wife donated ,400 to Klobuchar's presidential campaign MORE (D-Minn.) each have three congressional endorsements. And Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandThe Hill's Morning Report - Will Joe Biden's unifying strategy work? K Street support to test Buttigieg Kamala Harris backs putting third gender option on federal ID MORE (D-N.Y.) has only been endorsed by New York Democratic Rep. Carolyn Maloney Carolyn Bosher MaloneySenate bill seeks to bring freedom back to banking Dems challenge bank CEOs on post-crisis reforms Carole King lobbies lawmakers in support of bill to protect the Rockies MORE.