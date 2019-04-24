Cory Booker releases 10 years of tax returns

Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerK Street support to test Buttigieg We should welcome workers' 'powerful victory' in the Stop & Shop strike Harris adds another to her list of endorsements in South Carolina MORE (D-N.J.) on Wednesday became the latest Democratic presidential candidate to release his tax returns, a move that comes amid growing scrutiny over President Trump Donald John TrumpDemocrats' CNN town halls exposed an extreme agenda Buttigieg says he doubts Sanders can win general election Post-Mueller, Trump has a good story to tell for 2020 MORE's finances.

Booker released 10 years of tax returns on his campaign web site, following in the footsteps of 2020 Democratic rivals and fellow senators Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Elizabeth Warren (Mass.), Kamala Harris (Calif.) and Kirsten Gillibrand (N.Y.).

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (Minn.), former Rep. Beto O'Rourke (Texas) and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee have also released at least 10 years of tax returns

The returns from 2020 contenders are being released amid a push by Congressional Democrats to obtain Trump's tax returns from the IRS.

Trump has said he doesn't want to voluntarily release his tax returns while under audit, and the Treasury Department on Tuesday missed a second deadline from House Democrats to provide them with the president's returns.

Booker's returns showed him earning $152,715 in income last year, almost all of it coming from his wages as senator.



He had total taxes of $22,781, and an effective tax rate of 14.9 percent.

Booker also donated $24,000 to charity in 2018, or 15.7 percent of his income. Booker donated a much higher percentage of his income to charity in 2018 than other candidates have.

The senator had reported much higher income in 2017, after his income was boosted by $275,250 from royalties. That brought his total income and adjusted gross income to $429,983 for 2017.

Booker released the hardcover version of a book in 2016, and the paperback version of the book in 2017.



He ended up paying $119,701 in taxes in 2017, and donated $20,275 to charity. His effective tax rate for 2017 was 27.8 percent.

Booker is not married and completed his tax returns as a single filer. All of the other presidential candidates who have released their tax returns so far filed their returns jointly with their spouses.

