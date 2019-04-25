Biden gets endorsements from trio of senators

Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenButtigieg says he doubts Sanders can win general election This is the Joe Biden you rarely see Minorities, older adults push Biden to top of 2020 poll MORE on Thursday received endorsements from a trio of Democratic senators shortly after the former vice president announced his 2020 presidential campaign on Thursday.

Sens. Chris Coons (D) and Bob Casey (D), who represent Biden's home states of Delaware and Pennsylvania, respectively, were among the first to back Biden's bid.

“Joe Biden doesn’t just talk about making our county more just, he delivers results," Coons said in a statement, according to the Associated Press.

Casey said in a tweet that he was "proud to endorse my friend, Joe Biden, for President."

I am proud to endorse my friend, Joe Biden, for President https://t.co/ZWTlwJaQ59 — Bob Casey Jr. (@Bob_Casey) April 25, 2019

Casey added in a statement that "America needs" Biden to be the next president, the AP reported.

“At this make-or-break moment for the middle class, our children and our workers, America needs Vice President Joe Biden to be its next President," he said.

Democratic Sen. Doug Jones (Ala.) also said in a tweet that Biden can "bring people together" and "find common ground while standing up for what he believes is right."

The quality that makes Joe stand out is his ability to bring people together to find common ground while standing up for what he believes is right. We need to listen to each other & get things done for working people. Joe can, and will, do that. That’s why I support Joe Biden. https://t.co/vxnLQu0XDZ — Doug Jones (@DougJones) April 25, 2019

Biden, who was born in Pennsylvania and has lived the majority of his life in Delaware, announced early Thursday that he would seek the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020.

"If we give Donald Trump Donald John TrumpDemocrats' CNN town halls exposed an extreme agenda Buttigieg says he doubts Sanders can win general election Post-Mueller, Trump has a good story to tell for 2020 MORE eight years in the White House, he will forever and fundamentally alter the character of this nation — who we are — and I cannot stand by and watch that happen," Biden said in a video message.

"Everything that has made America America is at stake," Biden added. "That’s why today I'm announcing my candidacy for president of the United States."

Biden joins a crowded field of more than 20 vying for the Democratic nomination, but he enters the race with an early edge, leading several early polls and having strong national name recognition.

In the House, Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-N.Y.) endorsed Biden early Thursday, saying he “is exactly what America needs right now.” said.

“He has the experience, the knowledge, the relationships, the gravitas and the integrity to put our country on the right track,” Suozzi said. “Americans are ready for someone in the White House who will directly address the issues and problems they and their families face and do something about solving them. Joe Biden has the ability to do that and that is why I am proud to endorse him for President.”

-- Cristina Marcos contributed to this report, which was updated at 9:32 a.m.