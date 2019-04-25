Democratic Party chief: Trump is 'compromised'

Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chairman Tom Perez Thomas Edward PerezClinton’s top five vice presidential picks Government social programs: Triumph of hope over evidence Labor’s 'wasteful spending and mismanagement” at Workers’ Comp MORE said Thursday morning that President Trump Donald John TrumpDemocrats' CNN town halls exposed an extreme agenda Buttigieg says he doubts Sanders can win general election Post-Mueller, Trump has a good story to tell for 2020 MORE is “compromised” in the “cyber war” with Russia.

“We are at war now. It is a cyber war,” Perez said CNN’s "New Day." “Unfortunately, because our commander in chief is compromised, the federal government is asleep at the switch…We can’t expect help from the administration.”

Perez also noted the DNC’s pledge not to make use of stolen or hacked material in 2020, which he has asked the Republican National Committee to support.

Asked by host Alisyn Camerota if Democrats would continue to adhere to the pledge even if materials like Trump’s tax returns were exposed through hacking, Perez insisted Democrats would obtain those materials through congressional subpoena power. Trump is currently resisting requests for his tax returns from House Ways & Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal Richard Edmund NealOn The Money: Treasury misses second Dem deadline on Trump tax returns | Waters renews calls for impeachment | Dem wants Fed pick to apologize for calling Ohio cities 'armpits of America' | Stocks reach record high after long recovery Treasury misses second Dem deadline on Trump tax returns WH spokesman: Trump 'not inclined' to turn over tax returns to Dems MORE (D-Mass.) and said Wednesday that he will fight “all the subpoenas.”

“What we are seeing is we need to restore the basic institutions of our democracy,” Perez said on Thursday. “The Homeland Security secretary wasn’t even allowed to bring it up,” he added, apparently referring to a report Wednesday that former Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen Kirstjen Michele NielsenNielsen was warned not to talk to Trump about new Russian election interference: report DHS head: Separating migrant families 'not on the table' Trump moves to crack down on visa overstays MORE was warned not to discuss Russian election interference with Trump. Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney John (Mick) Michael MulvaneyNielsen was warned not to talk to Trump about new Russian election interference: report Oversight chair wants to hold ex-White House official in contempt Consumer bureau to give firms more info about investigations MORE reportedly told Nielsen that Russian election meddling “wasn’t a great subject and should be kept below [the president's] level."

Perez told Camerota that the DNC is taking further steps to bolster cybersecurity measures ahead of the 2020 election. During the lead up to the 2016 election, WikiLeaks released hacked emails from the DNC and Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonDavis: The shocking fact that Mueller never would have accused Trump of a crime Trump says he would challenge impeachment in Supreme Court The Hill's Morning Report - Will Joe Biden's unifying strategy work? MORE's campaign chairman, John Podesta.