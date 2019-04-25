Progressive group comes out against Biden's White House bid

Justice Democrats, a top progressive group that has seen its sway within the Democratic Party rise in recent months, hammered former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenButtigieg says he doubts Sanders can win general election This is the Joe Biden you rarely see Minorities, older adults push Biden to top of 2020 poll MORE after his presidential campaign launch on Thursday.

The group, which has buoyed high-profile lawmakers like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezDemocrats' CNN town halls exposed an extreme agenda Pelosi: Dems may get to impeachment, but 'we're not there yet' Maxine Waters is the Wall Street sheriff the people deserve MORE (D-N.Y.) and presidential hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersDemocrats' CNN town halls exposed an extreme agenda Buttigieg says he doubts Sanders can win general election Meghan McCain: Bernie Sanders supporting prisoners being able to vote 'bats**t insane' MORE (I-Vt.), slammed Biden as a relic of the Democratic Party’s “old guard” who opposes policies favored by the progressive base.

“The old guard of the Democratic Party failed to stop Trump, and they can’t be counted on to lead the fight against his divide-and-conquer politics today. The party needs new leadership with a bold vision capable of energizing voters in the Democratic base who stayed home in 2016,” the group said in a statement.

“Democrats are increasingly uniting around progressive populist policies like Medicare for All, a Green New Deal, free college, rejecting corporate money, and ending mass incarceration and deportation. We don’t need someone who voted for the Iraq War, for mass incarceration, and for the Bankruptcy Reform Act while voting against gay marriage, reproductive rights, and school desegregation.”

Joe Biden is out-of-touch with the center of energy in the Democratic Party today. pic.twitter.com/CC1RcNIhqU — Justice Democrats (@justicedems) April 25, 2019

The group also shared a January Vox article that compared Biden to 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonDavis: The shocking fact that Mueller never would have accused Trump of a crime Trump says he would challenge impeachment in Supreme Court The Hill's Morning Report - Will Joe Biden's unifying strategy work? MORE, further suggesting the former vice president could not win a general election race in 2020.

Biden, who had been rumored to join the presidential race for months, officially launched his campaign Wednesday morning. He cast his candidacy largely in opposition to President Trump Donald John TrumpDemocrats' CNN town halls exposed an extreme agenda Buttigieg says he doubts Sanders can win general election Post-Mueller, Trump has a good story to tell for 2020 MORE, saying the president is a threat to America’s character.

“I believe history will look back on four years of this president and all he embraces as an aberrant moment in time,” Biden said in a video announcing his White House bid. “But if we give Donald Trump eight years in the White House, he will forever and fundamentally alter the character of this nation – who we are – and I cannot stand by and watch that happen.”

“Everything that has made America America is at stake. That’s why today I'm announcing my candidacy for president of the United States.”

Though Biden is likely to rely on support from the party establishment and has already picked up endorsements from sitting lawmakers, he has had to face months-long criticism from progressive groups over his reputation as a centrist and chairmanship over the Senate Judiciary Committee during the Anita Hill hearings in 1991.

However, Biden is likely to double down on his appeal to Rust Belt states like Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, which Democrats lost in 2016, and cite polls that show Democratic voters prioritize electability over subscribing to strict ideological platforms.