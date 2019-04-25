Booker fundraises off Biden announcement

Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerK Street support to test Buttigieg We should welcome workers' 'powerful victory' in the Stop & Shop strike Harris adds another to her list of endorsements in South Carolina MORE’s (D-N.J.) presidential campaign on Thursday sent a fundraising letter following former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenButtigieg says he doubts Sanders can win general election This is the Joe Biden you rarely see Minorities, older adults push Biden to top of 2020 poll MORE’s official entry into the 2020 presidential race.

In the solicitation, Booker's campaign said that Biden's entry makes the race even more difficult “for an underdog campaign like ours.”

“More voices make us a stronger party, but even I admit it’s getting hard to keep track of how many Democrats are running for president,” the email from Booker’s campaign reads.

The email goes on to point out the limited room that will be allowed for all the candidates on the debate stage.

The Democratic National Committee has said no more than 20 candidates will be allowed to attend debates with only 10 on stage at one time. Candidates must poll at 1 percent or more in three national or early primary state polls or receive contributions from at least 65,000 donors in 20 states to qualify.

Booker has qualified on the polling front for most of April, hovering between 2 and 4 percent throughout the month, according to RealClearPolitics.

Booker has joined most 2020 Democratic contenders in refusing to accept campaign donations from corporate political action committees.

Booker's campaign says Biden further swelling the ranks of Democratic contenders “poses a real challenge.”

“Some campaigns begin with a massive head start when it comes to fundraising, but I haven’t spent the last few years building a massive online donor base.”