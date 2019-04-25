Ex-Bernie aide Symone Sanders joins Biden campaign: report

Symone Sanders, who gained prominence after working for Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersElection analyst says Biden could face uphill battle attracting small-dollar donors Gillibrand 'not worried' about being 'discounted' in 2020 race Biden's sloppy launch may cost him MORE's 2016 presidential campaign, will join former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenElection analyst says Biden could face uphill battle attracting small-dollar donors Biden's announcement was a general election message, says political analyst Gillibrand 'not worried' about being 'discounted' in 2020 race MORE’s 2020 campaign as a senior adviser, The Associated Press reports.

Sanders, 29, has served as a political analyst on CNN since working as a spokeswoman for the Vermont senator's 2016 campaign. The strategist has been wooed by multiple 2020 candidates, according to the AP, and met with Biden a few weeks ago before being offered the position.

The outlet noted that the hire will add youth and diversity to Biden’s inner circle amid concerns that the former vice president, who launched his campaign Thursday morning, cannot properly appeal to younger and nonwhite voters.

Sanders herself has been vocal about the need for such voices within the Democratic Party, telling CNN shortly after the 2016 presidential election that “the Democratic Party is diverse, and it should be reflected as so in our leadership and throughout the staff at the highest levels from the vice chairs to the secretaries all the way down to the people working in the offices at the [Democratic National Committee]."

The hiring also suggests a play for younger voters who might otherwise be courted by Sanders's campaign. The Vermont senator and Biden have consistently been the top two Democratic contenders in primary polling.

The Biden campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Hill.