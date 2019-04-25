Kamala Harris on Biden: 'The more, the merrier!'

Presidential hopeful Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisThe symbol of 'Wakanda' and black political vision Seven big decisions facing Biden in 2020 primary Sanders dominates, Buttigieg surges in 2020 social media battle MORE (D-Calif.) welcomed former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenElection analyst says Biden could face uphill battle attracting small-dollar donors Biden's announcement was a general election message, says political analyst Gillibrand 'not worried' about being 'discounted' in 2020 race MORE into the Democratic primary Thursday, calling him a friend and saying he "brings a wealth of knowledge to the race."

“As of this morning, my friend Joe Biden is now running for president. And you know what I say to that? The more, the merrier! Joe brings a wealth of knowledge to the race, and I’m excited to debate ideas and policy with him and the many other candidates running for president in the coming months,” Harris said in an email to supporters.

The California senator also requested a donation to her campaign, saying she would need funds to help cut through in a crowded primary field that has grown to 21 candidates with Biden’s entry.

“Let me be clear: I intend to win. But with a primary field this crowded, it’s on us to find new ways to cut through the noise and reach more voters. It’s going to take a lot of resources,” she said.

Biden’s campaign announcement, though expected for months, made a splash Thursday, immediately launching the former vice president near the top of the primary pack alongside Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersElection analyst says Biden could face uphill battle attracting small-dollar donors Gillibrand 'not worried' about being 'discounted' in 2020 race Biden's sloppy launch may cost him MORE (I-Vt.).

In recognition that Biden’s entry into the race could shake up the Democratic Party’s nominating contests, other presidential hopefuls sent out fundraising requests in the hour’s following Biden’s announcement.

“Joe Biden just announced he’s officially running. The field is the biggest in the history of the modern Democratic Party, and this presidential primary is wide open. Today is an important day to show the strength of our grassroots campaign, especially given the fact that the former vice president has already been collecting checks from major donors for a week leading up to this launch,” former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) wrote in an email to supporters.

“Vice President Biden is officially running. Team — there is no doubt his decision could shake up the race,” wrote Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerBooker fundraises off Biden announcement The symbol of 'Wakanda' and black political vision The Hill's Morning Report - Trump tells House investigators 'no' MORE (D-N.J.). “More voices make us a stronger party, but even I admit it’s getting hard to keep track of how many Democrats are running for president. As of today, we're at 20 candidates. The truth is this poses a real challenge for an underdog campaign like ours.”