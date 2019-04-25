Biden Foundation to suspend operations for 2020 bid

Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenElection analyst says Biden could face uphill battle attracting small-dollar donors Biden's announcement was a general election message, says political analyst Gillibrand 'not worried' about being 'discounted' in 2020 race MORE’s charitable foundation will suspend operations after the former vice president announced Thursday that he will run for president.

“The Vice President and Dr. Biden are the heart and soul of the foundation and now will be devoting all their time and effort to the presidential campaign,” Ted Kaufman, chairman of the Biden Foundation board, said in a statement. “We are immediately suspending foundation activities. In the coming days, the board will put together a plan for an orderly wind-down of all of the foundation’s work.”

Biden was expected to shutter the foundation to avoid any conflicts of interest as he runs for the White House. The move comes after 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonForget the spin: Five unrefuted Mueller Report revelations Former senators launching effort to help Dems win rural votes Biden's announcement was a general election message, says political analyst MORE faced an avalanche of scrutiny when watchdog groups at the time warned of possible conflicts of interest following her decision to leave her organization open.

Biden's foundation focuses on an array of social justice and political issues, including ensuring LGBTQ equality, ending violence against women and shaping foreign policy.

The former vice president officially launched his long-anticipated presidential campaign Thursday, casting himself as a barricade against a second term for President Trump Donald John TrumpForget the spin: Five unrefuted Mueller Report revelations Lara Trump: Merkel admitting migrants 'one of the worst things that ever happened to Germany' Financial satisfaction hits record high: survey MORE.

“I believe history will look back on four years of this president and all he embraces as an aberrant moment in time,” Biden said in a video announcing his White House bid. “But if we give Donald Trump eight years in the White House, he will forever and fundamentally alter the character of this nation — who we are — and I cannot stand by and watch that happen.

“Everything that has made America America is at stake. That’s why today I'm announcing my candidacy for president of the United States.”