Former Obama aide Anita Dunn joins Biden team

© Getty Images
Former Obama White House adviser Anita Dunn will be serving as an adviser to Joe BidenJoseph (Joe) Robinette BidenElection analyst says Biden could face uphill battle attracting small-dollar donors Biden's announcement was a general election message, says political analyst Gillibrand 'not worried' about being 'discounted' in 2020 race MORE, two sources familiar with the move tell The Hill.
The sources say Dunn, who is managing director at SDKnickerbocker, had been advising Biden as he made his decision to run for president.
ADVERTISEMENT
"She will be a tremendous asset to the team," one source familiar with the decision said.
Dunn served as acting communications director and adviser to Obama in the White House during his first year in office.
The news comes as Biden, the former vice president and senator, fills out his campaign team. The AP reported on Thursday that Symone Sanders, a former press secretary for Sen. Bernie SandersBernard (Bernie) SandersElection analyst says Biden could face uphill battle attracting small-dollar donors Gillibrand 'not worried' about being 'discounted' in 2020 race Biden's sloppy launch may cost him MORE's (I-Vt.) 2016 presidential campaign, will serve as an adviser to the campaign.
Obama on Thursday released a statement praising Biden following his announcement, though he stopped short of endorsing him. Biden said later that he had asked Obama not to endorse him.