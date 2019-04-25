Symone Sanders defends past donation to Buttigieg after joining Biden campaign

Symone Sanders, a former top aide to Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersElection analyst says Biden could face uphill battle attracting small-dollar donors Gillibrand 'not worried' about being 'discounted' in 2020 race Biden's sloppy launch may cost him MORE (I-Vt.) who joined former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenElection analyst says Biden could face uphill battle attracting small-dollar donors Biden's announcement was a general election message, says political analyst Gillibrand 'not worried' about being 'discounted' in 2020 race MORE’s presidential campaign Thursday, acknowledged and defended previous contributions to one of Biden’s competitors, South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegColbert links large 2020 Dem field to Avengers: 'A group of every available person in the universe' The Hill's Morning Report - Trump tells House investigators 'no' Buttigieg draws new scrutiny, criticism MORE (D).

Sanders, who served as press secretary to Bernie Sanders’s 2016 presidential campaign and is now a senior adviser to the Biden campaign, responded on Twitter Thursday to a Politico report that she donated to the 37-year-old mayor’s presidential campaign in March.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I also donated to [former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián] Castro and [New York Sen. Kirsten] Gillibrand because I believed then and do now that they all should have their shot on the debate stage,” Sanders tweeted. “Lots of folks donated to a lot of campaigns for this very same reason. Couldn’t be happier to be on #TeamBiden.”

Lol yes. I also donated to Castro and Gillibrand because I believed then and do now that they all should have their shot on the debate stage. Lots of folks donated to a lot of campaigns for this very same reason. Couldn’t be happier to be on #TeamBiden https://t.co/dphwT2VuUA — Symone D. Sanders (@SymoneDSanders) April 25, 2019

Per rules set by the Democratic National Committee, candidates in the crowded 2020 presidential primary will qualify for debates if they have at least 1 percent support in three qualifying polls or have received at least $65,000 in individual donations from at least 200 donors in at least 20 states.

A BuzzFeed News analysis published earlier this month found that about 1,600 donors to Democratic presidential candidates gave more than $200 to multiple candidates. For example, nearly 200 donors gave to both Buttigieg and Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisThe symbol of 'Wakanda' and black political vision Seven big decisions facing Biden in 2020 primary Sanders dominates, Buttigieg surges in 2020 social media battle MORE (D-Calif.).

Sanders, 29, was confirmed to be joining Biden’s campaign Thursday, the same day the former vice president made his bid official. She confirmed her hiring on Twitter as well, writing: “Over the course of this campaign, Vice President Biden is going to make his case to the American [people]."

CNN, where Sanders has served as a contributor since 2016, confirmed she would not continue in that role.