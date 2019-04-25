Olympic skater Michelle Kwan among senior Biden campaign staff

Olympic figure skate Michelle Kwan is one of the high-profile figures joining former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenElection analyst says Biden could face uphill battle attracting small-dollar donors Biden's announcement was a general election message, says political analyst Gillibrand 'not worried' about being 'discounted' in 2020 race MORE's newly announced campaign for president.

Kwan's addition to the campaign was announced Thursday in a press release coinciding with the campaign launch. In an Instagram post, the world champion figure skater wrote that she was "thrilled that @joebiden announced that he’s running for President!"

"I know that there is already a field of incredible democratic candidates and the 2020 election is so important we cannot lose sight of the big picture. Ultimately, I believe that the Vice President is the ideal candidate to unify our country with his experience, knowledge and track record of fighting for Americans," Kwan wrote, citing Biden's work with former President Obama to pass the Affordable Care Act, better known as ObamaCare.

"He championed marriage equality and remains at the forefront of ensuring LGBTQ rights. He has tackled climate change and pollution to protect our environment. He has earned the respect of the international community and, through his leadership, he will strengthen our relationships with our allies and stand up to meet rising global challenges," she continued.

Kwan previously worked on voter outreach for former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonForget the spin: Five unrefuted Mueller Report revelations Former senators launching effort to help Dems win rural votes Biden's announcement was a general election message, says political analyst MORE's campaign during the 2016 election and is expected to serve as Biden's surrogate director through the 2020 election.

Biden's official announcement, which has been anticipated for weeks, cements him near the top of a wide and growing field of 2020 Democratic candidates, which has swelled to 21.

The former vice president remains near the top of most polls of the Democratic primary so far, leading other candidates such as Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersElection analyst says Biden could face uphill battle attracting small-dollar donors Gillibrand 'not worried' about being 'discounted' in 2020 race Biden's sloppy launch may cost him MORE (I-Vt.) and Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisThe symbol of 'Wakanda' and black political vision Seven big decisions facing Biden in 2020 primary Sanders dominates, Buttigieg surges in 2020 social media battle MORE (D-Calif.).