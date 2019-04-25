Former New Hampshire governor endorses Biden

Former New Hampshire Gov. John Lynch (D) endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenElection analyst says Biden could face uphill battle attracting small-dollar donors Biden's announcement was a general election message, says political analyst Gillibrand 'not worried' about being 'discounted' in 2020 race MORE for president on Thursday shortly after Biden formally entered the race.

“This is a fight for the soul of our country and to restore character to the White House,” Lynch told New Hampshire ABC affiliate WMUR. “I trust Joe Biden, I think he’s a person of strong moral character, ethics and integrity, and that’s what I think we need in the White House.”

Lynch served as governor of the Granite State from 2005 to 2013 and marks the latest of several out-of-state endorsements for the former Delaware senator. Biden’s campaign has already been endorsed by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) and Sens. Doug Jones (D-Ala.) and Bob Casey Robert (Bob) Patrick CaseyBiden racks up congressional endorsements The Hill's Morning Report - Trump tells House investigators 'no' Dems accuse White House of caving to Trump's 'ego' on Russian meddling MORE Jr. (D-Pa.).

Lynch, the most popular governor in New Hampshire’s history, may prove a key endorsement for Biden ahead of the New Hampshire primaries. Biden has come in first in most polls of the crowded Democratic field, though the first primary votes in the contest are still more than nine months away.