Anita Hill says she's unsatisfied with Biden overture, won't call it an apology

Anita Hill has confirmed that former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenElection analyst says Biden could face uphill battle attracting small-dollar donors Biden's announcement was a general election message, says political analyst Gillibrand 'not worried' about being 'discounted' in 2020 race MORE reached out to her by phone earlier this month to express regret over how she was treated during her 1991 testimony regarding Justice Clarence Thomas, but said she found the conversation unsatisfying and wouldn't describe his comments as an apology.

“I cannot be satisfied by simply saying I’m sorry for what happened to you. I will be satisfied when I know there is real change and real accountability and real purpose,” Hill told The New York Times in an interview published Thursday.

Hill told the Times on Wednesday that she does not believe Biden has fully held himself accountable for the impact his actions have had on her and other women who have suffered sexual harassment and violence. It was widely reported on Tuesday that Biden would soon be launching his candidacy for the White House, which he did early Thursday.

A spokesperson for Biden told The Hill in a statement that he expressed regret for past events.

“Vice President Biden has spoken with Anita Hill. They had a private discussion where he shared with her directly his regret for what she endured and his admiration for everything she has done to change the culture around sexual harassment in this country," the spokesperson said.

Hill accused then-Supreme Court nominee Thomas of sexual harassment during his 1991 confirmation process, testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee about the allegations. Biden chaired the Senate panel at the time.

Biden said last month that he wished he could have done something about how Hill was treated during the hearing.

“She was abused in the hearing. She was taken advantage of. Her reputation was attacked. I wish I could have done something,” he said, noting his opposition to Thomas' confirmation. The remarks drew criticism from those who pointed to Biden's position as chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Biden's treatment of Hill when he chaired the Judiciary panel during Thomas's confirmation hearings could become an issue in the Democratic presidential primary, especially in the age of the "Me Too" movement.

Hill's treatment during the hearing has faced renewed scrutiny during the "Me Too" era and following sexual misconduct allegations made against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh Brett Michael KavanaughThe Hill's Morning Report - Trump tells House investigators 'no' Kudlow downplays Moore's past comments on women: He's 'a wiseass kind of guy' On The Money: Fed pick Moore says he will drop out if he becomes a 'political problem' | Trump vows to fight 'all the subpoenas' | Deutsche Bank reportedly turning Trump records over to NY officials | Average tax refund down 2 percent MORE last year during his confirmation process.

--Updated 4:27 p.m.