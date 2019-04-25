Bill Weld: Trump has 'lost the capacity to govern'

Former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld William (Bill) Weld40 percent of Iowa Republicans want primary challenge for Trump: poll MORE (R) said Wednesday that President Trump Donald John TrumpForget the spin: Five unrefuted Mueller Report revelations Lara Trump: Merkel admitting migrants 'one of the worst things that ever happened to Germany' Financial satisfaction hits record high: survey MORE has "lost the capacity to govern," a view he said was shared by White House staffers.

Weld pointed to instances of aides undermining the president and refusing to carry out his orders outlined in special counsel Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) Swan MuellerSasse: US should applaud choice of Mueller to lead Russia probe MORE's report on the Russia investigation.

“I think President Trump has lost the capacity to govern. The picture painted by volume two of the Mueller report is [of] someone who cannot be trusted, and all his own people know he can't be trusted," Weld said on CNN.

"And he can't even be obeyed when he gives a direct order. That's a picture of complete malfeasance and nonfeasance," he added.

Weld, who previously ran on the Libertarian Party's ticket for vice president in 2016, is the only announced challenger to Trump in the 2020 Republican Party primary so far.

In an interview Monday, he suggested that America would be "much better off" if Trump resigned and Vice President Pence became president.

“If he had the self-awareness that Richard Nixon had, sense of shame is too strong a word, but self-awareness is probably too soft a word, he would resign,” he told MSNBC. “We would be much better off with a President Mike Pence than a President Donald Trump."