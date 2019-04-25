Omarosa praises Kamala Harris's 'historic' campaign

Former Trump White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman Omarosa Onee Manigault NewmanTrump snapped at McMaster for taking notes during meeting: report Trump plotting tell-all book: report Black journalists' group places CNN on 'special monitoring list' MORE praised Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisThe symbol of 'Wakanda' and black political vision Seven big decisions facing Biden in 2020 primary Sanders dominates, Buttigieg surges in 2020 social media battle MORE's (D-Calif.) 2020 campaign as “important” and “historic” during an interview published Thursday.

"I'd be remiss if I didn't mention Kamala Harris and how important and how historic her race is," Manigualt Newman told BuzzFeed in the interview, noting that her praise of the California lawmaker did not necessarily mean she would be voting for her.

"In the spirit of Shirley Chisholm, I think it's important that we look at the only African-American woman that's in the race and how important black women are, to how important they were to the last election and how important they will be to this election."

Manigault Newman, who was fired from her White House position as communications director for the Office of Public Liaison in December 2017, has been critical of President Trump Donald John TrumpForget the spin: Five unrefuted Mueller Report revelations Lara Trump: Merkel admitting migrants 'one of the worst things that ever happened to Germany' Financial satisfaction hits record high: survey MORE since leaving his team.

She told BuzzFeed that in the 2020 election she will be an independent voter, and has yet to make her mind up on a candidate.

Manigault Newman also asserted to the outlet that how Trump campaigned in 2016 against Ben Carson Benjamin (Ben) Solomon CarsonHUD drafting rule to require carbon monoxide detectors in public housing Treasury offers new guidance on opportunity zones HUD chief Carson leaves Dem lawmaker exasperated with answer on LGBT protections MORE, now the Housing and Urban Development secretary, shows how he would campaign against a black candidate in the general election.

“When Ben Carson was leading in the polls over Donald Trump and his first attack was that was Ben Carson was crazy, and started to attack him mentally, and then he started to assail his character,” Manigault Newman said. “I think that you'll see much of the same from Donald Trump that he will start to attack things that generally aren't political.”

“[The attacks] will be very, very personal and will have an undertone of the -isms, whether it's sexism, or racism, or misogyny,” she added. “You'll see a lot of those same kind of themes in Donald Trump's race if he goes head to head against an African-American candidate.”