More than $8M in legal fees spent by Trump reelection campaign since taking office

President Trump Donald John TrumpForget the spin: Five unrefuted Mueller Report revelations Lara Trump: Merkel admitting migrants 'one of the worst things that ever happened to Germany' Financial satisfaction hits record high: survey MORE's reelection campaign has spent more than $8 million in legal fees since Trump was inaugurated, an analysis published Thursday found.

The campaign spent almost $1.7 million in legal fees between January and March of 2019, including more than $1.2 million paid to former White House counsel Don McGahn's firm Jones Day, an ABC News analysis of Federal Election Commission records found.

After McGahn's departure from the White House, his firm still took in more than $5.6 million in legal fees from the campaign.

Trump's campaign recently hired in-house counsel according to media reports, so payments to Jones Day are expected to lessen.

Campaign funds have been spent to cover fees for various Trump associates including Donald Trump Jr. Donald (Don) John Trump21 questions for Robert Mueller Oregon governor names big game hunter to board that oversees gray wolf management Trump Jr. slams 2020 Dems as 'more concerned' about rights of murderers than legal gun owners MORE, Jared Kushner Jared Corey KushnerDemocrats are playing voters on their fantasies for impeachment Author of book on Kushners mocks Jared: He couldn't get a TSA PreCheck without Trump's help What Jared Kushner has to tell Donald Trump on immigration MORE and Michael Cohen Michael Dean CohenForget the spin: Five unrefuted Mueller Report revelations Georgian businessman accuses Mueller of sensationalizing his texts with Cohen Michael Cohen disavows parts of guilty plea in recorded phone call with Tom Arnold: report MORE — before the relationship between Trump and Cohen soured — according to the report.

“It’s sad that campaign resources have had to be devoted to defending ourselves against the baseless Russia hoax and endless witch hunt,” Trump campaign's deputy communications director Erin Perrine told ABC News.

In addition to the $8 million, other groups including the Republican National Committee have contributed to legal payments for Trump associates.

Over the same time period, former President Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaBiden's sloppy launch may cost him Nagging misconceptions about nudge theory The Hill's Morning Report - Trump tells House investigators 'no' MORE's campaign spent only about $2.7 million in legal expenses according to ABC.

