Biden says he intends to seek second term if elected president

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenTrump defends Charlottesville comments Trump: 'I am a young, vibrant man' The Hill's Morning Report — Biden takes aim at Trump, early battlegrounds MORE on Friday said he would not commit to serving only one term if he is elected president.

Biden made the comment in an appearance on ABC's "The View," when the Democratic contender was pressed on concerns about his age and speculation he could announce a pledge of serving just one term.

Biden, 76, flatly said "No," when asked by the hosts if he would commit to serving only one term, going on to joke that he could, however, be forced to serve only four years by voters.

"It’s a legitimate question to ask about my age," Biden continued, saying he intended to demonstrate in the campaign that “with age comes wisdom and experience that can make things a lot better."

"But look, that’s all for you to decide. Not for me to decide," he also said.

If elected, Biden would become the oldest president to serve in the White House, a potential hurdle to the nomination in a party that some see as hungering for a fresh face.

Biden entered the crowded 2020 Democratic race on Thursday, saying in a video message that the country could not afford to see President Trump Donald John TrumpPresenting the 2020 Democratic bracket The time has come for the Democrats to act, finally DHS expedites border wall replacement in Arizona, Texas MORE reelected.

President Trump, 72, had earlier taken a swipe at the newly announced presidential contender's age.

“I just feel like a young man,” Trump, 72, told reporters at the White House when asked about whether there is an age factor in the 2020 race. “I am a young, vibrant man.”

Biden, in his interview, responded to Trump, noting, "If he looks young and vibrant compared to me, I should probably go home."

The New York Times reported last month that Biden and his top advisers were considering appointing a younger running mate early in the primary campaign and pledging to serve only one term as a transitional administration from President Trump to a new generation of leaders.

Updated at 12:31 p.m.