Biden fundraises off Trump attacks: 'Beneath the office of the Presidency'

Former vice president and current presidential hopeful Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenTrump defends Charlottesville comments Trump: 'I am a young, vibrant man' The Hill's Morning Report — Biden takes aim at Trump, early battlegrounds MORE sent out a fundraising email to supporters Friday citing new attacks from President Trump Donald John TrumpPresenting the 2020 Democratic bracket The time has come for the Democrats to act, finally DHS expedites border wall replacement in Arizona, Texas MORE labeling him “Sleepy Joe” and questioning his intelligence.

“This is beneath the office of the Presidency. Tweets like this are a reminder of why we cannot afford four more years of this President. Joe is running a different kind of campaign. But if President Trump is already on the attack on Day One, we need to be prepared for whatever comes next,” Biden’s campaign said in the email.

The fundraising request came just before Biden announced his camp had raised $6.3 million in the first 24 hours since its announcement, beating out all other Democratic candidates’ first-day fundraising hauls.

Biden, who was leading in several national and statewide polls before he officially entered the race, launched his campaign Thursday morning, framing it largely as an effort to prevent a second Trump term.

“I believe history will look back on four years of this president and all he embraces as an aberrant moment in time,” Biden said in a video announcing his White House bid. “But if we give Donald Trump eight years in the White House, he will forever and fundamentally alter the character of this nation — who we are — and I cannot stand by and watch that happen.

“Everything that has made America America is at stake. That’s why today I'm announcing my candidacy for president of the United States.”

Trump took the opportunity to slam Biden, whom he reportedly fears could beat him in a head-to-head matchup next year.

Welcome to the race Sleepy Joe. I only hope you have the intelligence, long in doubt, to wage a successful primary campaign. It will be nasty - you will be dealing with people who truly have some very sick & demented ideas. But if you make it, I will see you at the Starting Gate! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 25, 2019

Despite his early focus on Trump and his relationship with former President Obama, Biden said he plans on running a campaign based on “forward-looking” policies.

“Folks, you know we plan on running a campaign that is focused on a positive, forward-looking vision for the American people,” the campaign said in Friday’s email. “This primary will be about issues, policies, and getting America back on track. None of those ideas are ‘demented’ or ‘sick.’ The only person who would be making this campaign ‘nasty’ is Donald Trump himself.”