Warren takes shot at Biden: He was 'on the side of credit card companies'

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenPresenting the 2020 Democratic bracket The Memo: Trump's media dominance challenged by 2020 Dems Biden to face pressure on Medicare for All MORE (D-Mass.) took a shot at fellow 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenTrump defends Charlottesville comments Trump: 'I am a young, vibrant man' The Hill's Morning Report — Biden takes aim at Trump, early battlegrounds MORE, saying the former vice president sided with the credit card companies over "hardworking families."

“At a time when the biggest financial institutions in this country were trying to put the squeeze on millions of hardworking families,” Warren said Thursday, “Joe Biden was on the side of the credit card companies.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Warren added that her disagreement with him was public record.

The Hill has reached out to Biden's campaign for comment.

In 2005, Biden voted for the Bankruptcy Abuse Prevention and Consumer Protection Act. Critics have said the law enabled credit card companies to target people seeking bankruptcy protection.

Biden on Thursday entered a crowded field of candidates who are competing for the Democratic Party's 2020 presidential nomination. Even before officially entering the race, Biden was considered a front-runner.