Buttigieg campaign says it will return, no longer accept lobbyist donations

South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegPresenting the 2020 Democratic bracket Biden to face pressure on Medicare for All Dem race shows signs it could get nasty MORE’s (D) presidential campaign announced Friday it will no longer accept donations from lobbyists and will return over $30,000 in contributions it has already received.

“Mayor Pete will not be influenced by special-interest money, and we understand that making this promise is an important part of that commitment. We understand that making this decision and being vocal about our values is important; that the decision means more than just whether or not we are willing to accept money from a specific individual,” the campaign wrote in an email to supporters, saying the refund will amount to $30,250 donated from 39 individuals.

“Standing up for our collective values not only includes saying we believe that campaigns should not take money from lobbyists; it also means being aware of the loopholes that still allow special interests to impact the campaign.”

The campaign vowed to establish internal procedures to ensure it is abiding by its new promise.

The midwest mayor has surged in recent polls and raked in $7 million in the first quarter of 2019 after several viral moments and an appearance at a CNN town hall that caught the eyes of donors and political observers in Washington.

Buttigieg had won early support from lobbyists with whom he has developed ties throughout his career, but their support presented him a tough decision, as progressive groups have pushed Democratic contenders to reject special interest money.

Several other presidential candidates, including Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersPresenting the 2020 Democratic bracket Trump: 'I am a young, vibrant man' The Hill's Morning Report — Biden takes aim at Trump, early battlegrounds MORE (I-Vt.), Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisPresenting the 2020 Democratic bracket Biden to face pressure on Medicare for All Trump criticizes 2020 Democratic candidates MORE (D-Calif.), Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerBiden to face pressure on Medicare for All Biden makes hard push for African American vote Judge agrees to release Coast Guard officer accused of plotting domestic terrorism MORE (D-N.J.) and more, have already sworn off corporate and lobbyist donations. Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenPresenting the 2020 Democratic bracket The Memo: Trump's media dominance challenged by 2020 Dems Biden to face pressure on Medicare for All MORE (D-Mass.) vowed to go a step farther, saying she would not attend high-priced, private fundraisers and one-on-one meetings with wealthy donors.

Buttigieg had already sworn off donations from corporate PACs but did not cut off money from influential lobbying groups until Friday.

The Indiana Democrat’s announcement also comes the same day as former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenTrump defends Charlottesville comments Trump: 'I am a young, vibrant man' The Hill's Morning Report — Biden takes aim at Trump, early battlegrounds MORE’s presidential campaign declared it raked in $6.3 million in its first 24 hours, more than any other candidates’ first-day haul.

About $700,000 of that was garnered at a Thursday fundraiser hosted by Comcast executive David Cohen and health insurance executive Daniel Hilferty, according to The Wall Street Journal.