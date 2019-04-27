Biden campaign says it doesn't want support from super PACs

Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenBiden campaign says it will not accept support from super PACs Chasten Buttigieg emerges as Mayor Pete's secret weapon Qatari embassy's correspondents weekend party light on jokes, big on dancing MORE’s presidential campaign said Saturday it does not welcome support from super PACs after a report from The Hill revealed that Biden allies are launching a political action group to boost his campaign.

“.@JoeBiden does not welcome support from super PACs,” Biden campaign communications director and deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield tweeted Saturday.

.@JoeBiden does not welcome support from super PACs — Kate Bedingfield (@KBeds) April 27, 2019

The tweet came in response to news first reported by The Hill that Democratic fundraiser Matt Tompkins has filed paperwork to create the For the People PAC, with hopes of raising tens of millions of dollars to back Biden’s presidential bid.

Biden's campaign distanced itself from the effort, which comes as several of his primary opponents like Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) who have eschewed donations from corporate PACs and lobbyists.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), who has gone as far as saying she will stay away from private fundraisers and one-on-one meetings with big-dollar donors, separately sent an email to supporters on Friday swiping at Biden for attending a "swanky private fundraiser" this week.

Biden has previously said his campaign will not take money from corporate PACs or federal lobbyists.

The Biden allies launching the super PAC acknowledged that they would almost surely face criticism from members of the party.

“While this entity will come as a surprise to some, it is no surprise that Democrats must fight within campaign finance laws as they exist, not as they wish they did,” Tompkins told The Hill. “You won’t win in 2020 by unilaterally disarming.”

The super PAC will run local and national media ads for Biden as well as create Facebook ads that can direct potential donors straight to the campaign’s website.

Super PACs can’t coordinate with campaigns and candidates can’t dictate whether outside groups form to support them.

Biden’s campaign has already hit the ground running, announcing Friday it had raised $6.3 million in its first 24 hours, more than any other Democrat's first-day fundraising haul.