Watch: President Trump holds a rally in Wisconsin

President Trump Donald John TrumpPrevention is a critical tool in the fight against addiction USMCA is a needed reprieve from Trump-induced uncertainty Sam Donaldson slams Sarah Sanders: She's had 'a lifetime achievement Oscar for lying' MORE will hold a rally in Green Bay, Wisc. Saturday night. In 2016, the president became the first Republican to win Wisconsin since Ronald Reagan won the state in 1984.

Trump's remarks will come as he misses the White House Correspondents Association dinner for the third year in a row.