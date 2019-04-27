2020 Dems condemn bigotry, gun violence after synagogue shooting

Democratic candidates running for president in 2020 condemned anti-Semitism and gun violence following a fatal shooting at a synagogue in Poway, Calif. on Saturday.

One woman was killed and three people were injured in the attack, and a suspect was taken into custody. The Democratic candidates expressed their sorrow, and their support for the victims.

"Jill and I are devastated to hear about today’s shooting at the Chabad Poway synagogue. No one should have to worship in fear," former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenBiden campaign says it will not accept support from super PACs Chasten Buttigieg emerges as Mayor Pete's secret weapon Qatari embassy's correspondents weekend party light on jokes, big on dancing MORE said in a tweet. "As a country, we must speak out against bigotry and gun violence. We’re in the battle for the soul of this nation—and it’s on all of us to act."

"Another horrific shooting at a place of worship, today at the Poway Synagogue in San Diego County," wrote Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersBiden campaign says it will not accept support from super PACs Moulton: Sanders, Warren too liberal to beat Trump in 2020 Chasten Buttigieg emerges as Mayor Pete's secret weapon MORE (I-Vt.), who is Jewish. "We must work every day to eradicate all forms of hatred and bigotry, and take serious action to protect Americans from gun violence."

"Yet again a place of worship is the target of senseless gun violence and hate," tweeted Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisBiden campaign says it will not accept support from super PACs Schiff: Only way to deal with Trump is to 'vote his ass out of office' Warren swipes at Biden for 'swanky private fundraiser' MORE (D-Calif.). "Anti-Semitism is real in this country and we must not be silent - enough is enough," she added. "My heart aches for the Chabad of Poway synagogue and the Jewish community. "

Rep. Eric Swalwell Eric Michael SwalwellDems raise prejudice concerns with pledges against male running mates Chasten Buttigieg emerges as Mayor Pete's secret weapon Julián Castro: Trump should be impeached for trying to obstruct justice 'in very concrete ways' MORE (D-Calif.) took a more aggressive approach, calling out President Trump Donald John TrumpPrevention is a critical tool in the fight against addiction USMCA is a needed reprieve from Trump-induced uncertainty Sam Donaldson slams Sarah Sanders: She's had 'a lifetime achievement Oscar for lying' MORE's offer of "thoughts and prayers."

"Spare us your thoughts and prayers. It’s an alibi for inaction," he tweeted while replying to a tweet from President Trump earlier.

"You told the NRA yesterday you’d keep dangerous guns in the hands of dangerous people. We will take it from here with action," he added, referencing the National Rifle Association.

Trump, who had given a speech to the National Rifle Association on Friday, had earlier offered "thoughts and prayers" to people affected by the shooting and praised law enforcement's handling of the case.

"Thoughts and prayers to all of those affected by the shooting at the Synagogue in Poway, California," Trump tweeted. "God bless you all."

"This Shabbat brings another deadly attack on Jews, at worship, on American soil," wrote South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegMayor Pete's sexuality should not enter into political discussions Chasten Buttigieg emerges as Mayor Pete's secret weapon Warren swipes at Biden for 'swanky private fundraiser' MORE, noting that Saturday was also the Jewish sabbath. "Whenever anyone comes to harm because of their faith, we are all diminished. We cannot rest until hate has no home."

"Heartbroken by the gun violence at Chabad of Poway synagogue on the last day of Passover. I stand with our Jewish neighbors and their freedom to practice their faith without fear," tweeted former Rep. Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkePresenting the 2020 Democratic bracket Trump criticizes 2020 Democratic candidates Ocasio-Cortez backs giving prisoners voting rights MORE (D-Texas). "We must act now to end this hatred and gun violence. May the memories of those lost be a blessing."