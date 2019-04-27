Trump says Warren's 2020 campaign 'is finished'

President Trump Donald John TrumpPrevention is a critical tool in the fight against addiction USMCA is a needed reprieve from Trump-induced uncertainty Sam Donaldson slams Sarah Sanders: She's had 'a lifetime achievement Oscar for lying' MORE slammed Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBiden campaign says it will not accept support from super PACs Schiff: Only way to deal with Trump is to 'vote his ass out of office' Moulton: Sanders, Warren too liberal to beat Trump in 2020 MORE (D-Mass.) on Saturday at a campaign rally in Wisconsin, calling her "Pocahontas" and saying her presidential campaign was "finished."

He also slammed Warren for releasing DNA results last year that showed she had a Native American ancestor from between six to 10 generations ago.

"Pocahontas she’s finished, she’s out. She’s gone. When it was found that I had more Indian blood in me than she did, then it was determined I had none, but I still had more, that was the end of her 32 year scam," Trump said.

Trump has repeatedly slammed Warren for her claims to Native American ancestry, frequently calling her "Pocahontas."

Warren faced controversy after identifying herself as a Native American while a professor, but a report by The Boston Globe showed those claims had played no role in her advancement.

Trump was in Wisconsin to address supporters on the same night that the White House Correspondents' Dinner.