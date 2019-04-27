Trump: Smollett case is a 'disgrace to our country'

Trump on Saturday slammed "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett at a rally in Greenbay, Wis.

He said he first heard the term "MAGA country" in discussions of Smollett's case, which he called a "disgrace to our nation."

ADVERTISEMENT

"It’s MAGA country," he said. "I didn’t hear that term until that third rate actor in Chicago went out and said I was beaten up by MAGA country, can you believe it?"

Smollett said in January he was the victim of a Chicago hate crime in which two men attacked him and shouted racist and homophobic slurs. He also said his assailants yelled "MAGA", shorthand for Trump's Make America Great Again slogan, and other pro-Trump language at him.

"That’s a hate crime, he said he was beaten up by MAGA country, turned out to be a total lie," he added. "That case in Chicago is a disgrace to our nation. A disgrace."

Trump calls the Jussie Smollett case "a disgrace to our nation" pic.twitter.com/CUkIJtgOxt — Yahoo News (@YahooNews) April 28, 2019

Chicago police later said that Smollett staged the attack because he was "dissatisfied with his salary." Smollett was charged with disorderly conduct but the charges against him were dropped last month.

Trump in February said Smollett's comments were "racist and dangerous."