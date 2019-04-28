Trump to Bernie: Act more outraged when DNC screws you

President Trump Donald John TrumpPrevention is a critical tool in the fight against addiction USMCA is a needed reprieve from Trump-induced uncertainty Sam Donaldson slams Sarah Sanders: She's had 'a lifetime achievement Oscar for lying' MORE lashed out against the Democratic National Committee in a pair of late-night tweets Saturday and accused the organization undermining Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersBiden campaign says it will not accept support from super PACs Moulton: Sanders, Warren too liberal to beat Trump in 2020 Chasten Buttigieg emerges as Mayor Pete's secret weapon MORE' (I-Vt.) presidential run.

In a couple of tweets on Saturday night, Trump claimed that the DNC was “working its magic in its quest to destroy Crazy Bernie Sanders for the more traditional, but not very bright, Sleepy Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenBiden campaign says it will not accept support from super PACs Chasten Buttigieg emerges as Mayor Pete's secret weapon Qatari embassy's correspondents weekend party light on jokes, big on dancing MORE.”

“Here we go again Bernie, but this time please show a little more anger and indignation when you get screwed!” he continued.

....for the more traditional, but not very bright, Sleepy Joe Biden. Here we go again Bernie, but this time please show a little more anger and indignation when you get screwed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 28, 2019

His remarks come as several polls have pointed to former Vice President Joe Biden holding a slight lead over Trump in a 2020 general election matchup in recent days.

This is not the first time Trump accused the DNC of having worked to thwart Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-Vt.) chances in the 2016 Democratic primary, however.

Trump previously accused the panel of “illegally” stealing the primary race “from Bernie Sanders. Bought and paid for by Crooked H” back in November 2017, following details that emerged at the time about the party’s institutional support for Clinton.

"This is real collusion and dishonesty," Trump added in a tweet then, "Major violation of Campaign Finance Laws and Money Laundering - where is our Justice Department?"

At the time, Trump had made the remarks in response to comments Donna Brazile, who served as the former interim chairwoman of the DNC, made about a deal she discovered between Clinton’s campaign, the DNC and the former secretary of state’s joint fundraising committee.

Brazille said the 2015 deal said that Clinton’s campaign would “control the party’s finances, strategy, and all the money raised." She said the deal had been made to help the party financially as it faced struggles with debt around the time.

Though Brazille said the deal “looked unethical,” she later said that she found “no evidence” that the 2016 primary process was rigged as a result of it and also took issue with critics who said otherwise.

“The only thing I found, which I said, I found the cancer, but I’m not killing the patient, was this memorandum that prevented the DNC from running its own operation," she said.