Poll: Biden holds lead over 2020 Democratic field

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenBiden campaign says it will not accept support from super PACs Chasten Buttigieg emerges as Mayor Pete's secret weapon Qatari embassy's correspondents weekend party light on jokes, big on dancing MORE is the favorite among 2020 Democratic presidential candidates, according to a new Washington Post-ABC News poll.

The survey found that 13 percent of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents would vote for Biden if a 2020 Democratic primary caucus or caucus were being held in their state today. Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersBiden campaign says it will not accept support from super PACs Moulton: Sanders, Warren too liberal to beat Trump in 2020 Chasten Buttigieg emerges as Mayor Pete's secret weapon MORE (I-Vt.) came in a close second to Biden with 9 percent of the vote.

Five percent of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents said they'd vote for South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegMayor Pete's sexuality should not enter into political discussions Chasten Buttigieg emerges as Mayor Pete's secret weapon Warren swipes at Biden for 'swanky private fundraiser' MORE if given the chance today. Meanwhile, Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisBiden campaign says it will not accept support from super PACs Schiff: Only way to deal with Trump is to 'vote his ass out of office' Warren swipes at Biden for 'swanky private fundraiser' MORE (D-Calif.) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBiden campaign says it will not accept support from super PACs Schiff: Only way to deal with Trump is to 'vote his ass out of office' Moulton: Sanders, Warren too liberal to beat Trump in 2020 MORE (D-Mass.) each earned 4 percent of the vote, respectively.

Three percent of respondents said they would support former Rep. Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkePresenting the 2020 Democratic bracket Trump criticizes 2020 Democratic candidates Ocasio-Cortez backs giving prisoners voting rights MORE (D-Texas).

The results showcased significantly lower percentages of support because the survey asked respondents to pick a candidate they supported without a list of names provided.

The survey appeared to show that the 2020 Democratic field remains wide open. Fifty-four percent of respondents did not volunteer any candidate when asked who they would vote for if a primary was held today.

The Post notes that Biden's support has increased by 4 points since a similar poll conducted in January. Sanders's support shot up by 5 points, as did Buttigieg.

Buttigieg's name was not volunteered by any respondent in the January poll, the Post noted.

Biden, Sanders and Buttigieg have surged to the top of many polls over the last couple months. Biden officially launched his 2020 campaign for president last week.

The Post-ABC poll was conducted between April 22 and April 25 among a national population of 1,001 adults. The margin of error is 5.5 percentage points.