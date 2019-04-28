Trump campaign manager names blue states 'in play' for 2020

President Trump Donald John Trump2020 Dem Seth Moulton: Trump is not a patriot Celebs unwind at Capitol File WHCD after party Graham: 'I don't care' if Trump told McGahn to fire Mueller MORE’s 2020 campaign manager on Sunday outlined several states won by Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonDemocrats face new civil war in primary fight Trump rails against political elites on Washington media's big night Dems raise prejudice concerns with pledges against male running mates MORE that the Trump campaign believes will be "in play" in 2020.

In addition to the campaign’s work in states that were key to Trump’s 2016 victory — including Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin — the campaign is setting its sights on Minnesota, New Mexico and New Hampshire, campaign manager Brad Parscale Bradley (Brad) James ParscaleMORE told CBS's "Face The Nation."

"I think Nevada, you know, even Colorado" are winnable for the campaign, Parscale added. "And so those are states we did not win in 2016 that I think are open for 2020."

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale says the campaign believes New Mexico, New Hampshire, Nevada and Colorado could be flipped to Trump in 2020 https://t.co/H9n7JKbYS7 pic.twitter.com/uc4T7Pc6j0 — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 28, 2019

Parscale also told CBS the campaign was developing "one of the largest ground games in history" and plans to deploy 1.6 million volunteers, compared to about 700,000 in 2016.

"In every single metric we're looking at being bigger, better and badder than we were in 2016 … but this time we're not out there trying to prove we can do something. The president's proved he has done it, and now we just have to deliver what he's done," Parscale added.

Parscale’s comments come as Democratic contenders for the 2020 nomination seek to claw back votes in historically Democratic states that largely went for Democrats in the 2018 midterms but failed to push Clinton over the finish line two years earlier.

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersWhy Democrats must nominate a moderate presidential candidate Partygoers promote favorite candidates at The Young Turks event Poll: Biden holds lead over 2020 Democratic field MORE (I-Vt.), who has placed second in most polls of the crowded Democratic field, has accused Trump of betraying the working class in the Rust Belt, while the Democratic National Committee has mounted an effort to highlight what it says are promises Trump broke to local communities.