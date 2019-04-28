Buttigieg plans meeting with Al Sharpton

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegWhy Democrats must nominate a moderate presidential candidate Poll: Biden holds lead over 2020 Democratic field 2020 Dems condemn bigotry, gun violence after synagogue shooting MORE (D) is set to meet with Rev. Al Sharpton on Monday as Democratic presidential hopefuls continue to engage the civil rights activist.

Buttigieg and Sharpton are slated to meet at Sylvia's, a soul food restaurant in Harlem, N.Y., where Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisWhy Democrats must nominate a moderate presidential candidate Poll: Biden holds lead over 2020 Democratic field Advocates push 2020 Dems to address Social Security reform MORE (D-Calif.) dined with Sharpton earlier this year.

The meeting comes as Buttigieg, who has been surging in polling in recent months, steps up his outreach to African American voters.

The mayor and several other 2020 presidential hopefuls, including Harris, Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersWhy Democrats must nominate a moderate presidential candidate Partygoers promote favorite candidates at The Young Turks event Poll: Biden holds lead over 2020 Democratic field MORE (I-Vt.), Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenPoll: Biden holds lead over 2020 Democratic field Advocates push 2020 Dems to address Social Security reform Questions surround Facebook's possible billion-dollar fines MORE (D-Mass.) and Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerAdvocates push 2020 Dems to address Social Security reform Biden campaign says it doesn't want support from super PACs Dems raise prejudice concerns with pledges against male running mates MORE (D-N.J.), spoke at an event for Sharpton's group, the National Action Network, earlier this month.

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenCNN's Jake Tapper presses Conway on Trump's Charlottesville response: Was it 'perfect?' Why Democrats must nominate a moderate presidential candidate Seth Moulton: Biden should apologize to Anita Hill MORE was not at that event, but spoke at Martin Luther King Jr. Day event organized by Sharpton in Washington. Biden became the latest Democrat to launch his White House bid this week, formally jumping into the race on Thursday.