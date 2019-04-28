Booker speech in Florida interrupted after car crashes into building

A speech by Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerAdvocates push 2020 Dems to address Social Security reform Biden campaign says it doesn't want support from super PACs Dems raise prejudice concerns with pledges against male running mates MORE (N.J.) was briefly interrupted Sunday afternoon after a van crashed into a building housing the campaign event.

The vehicle crashed into the front of a cafe in Miami Gardens, Fla., briefly interrupting Booker’s speech and prompting some attendees to leave, according to the Miami Herald.

The news outlet reported that the crash was likely an accident and had nothing to do with Booker’s campaign event, though the crash left some attendees rattled.

A campaign event for @CoryBooker in Miami Gardens was interrupted by a car crash just outside the cafe venue where the event was taking place. Fire rescue now on scene. pic.twitter.com/JIgGy12kj6 — Patricia Mazzei (@PatriciaMazzei) April 28, 2019

After the space was deemed safe and no injuries were discovered, the former Newark, N.J., mayor continued his speech and took questions from the audience.

“I have been a former mayor. We have dealt with a lot of crises. The key is to remain calm and see what you can do to help other people,” Booker told a local Florida news outlet of the incident.

The driver was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the passenger had minor injuries, according to local reports.

“Unfortunately, we have traffic accidents often, and my prayers are with the two people. ... It seems like they are going to be OK,” Booker said.